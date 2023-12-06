Two children have been burnt to death after fire ruined their room at Agona Afamanso in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8:00pm on Monday.

The children, a girl and boy aged 6 and 4 respectively who were asleep at the time of the incident, got trapped in their room.

The Assemblyman for the area, Martin Mensah confirmed the incident on Adom FM midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty.

Mr Mensah disclosed that, their 40-year-old guardian who was with them had stepped out to get something when the incident happened.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

However, the Assemblyman said he suspects there was a candle in the room because there is no electricity in the house, hence it couldn’t have been an electrical fault.

“The boy is the woman’s last born and the girl is her granddaughter. The boy was burnt beyond recognition and from where we retrieved the body, it appeared he tried to escape but got trapped.

“The woman is currently devastated and hasn’t said a word since the incident. But for the swift intervention of bystanders, she might have jumped into the fire and died too,” he narrated.

Mr Mensah revealed that, the children may have been saved if firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“I called the Agona Fire Station immediately I heard the news but was told the fire tender is not working so the residents had to get water to douse the fire. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it,” he said.

