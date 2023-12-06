Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle says her side is hungry and ready to play at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) following their qualification.

Ghana on Tuesday qualified for the continental tournament for the first time since 2018 after beating Namibia 3-2 on aggregate in the final round of the qualifier despite a 1-0 loss in the second leg in Pretoria.

Hauptle, who couldn’t hold back her tears after the game, insists qualification was a deserving one for her players following their efforts.

“The performance today is closed because we qualified. Ghana is back in the WAFCON and we are hungry and willing to play there and I think a lot of the players deserve it,” she said after the game.

“We have some young players, for them it is the first time. Generally, we have a very young squad. I am proud of this year, we won 10 out of 11 games and I think we can have a nice Christmas.”

The Swiss trainer is also looking to lead Ghana to their first appearance at next year’s Olympic Games with their next fixture against Zambia in February.

READ ALSO