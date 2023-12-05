Head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle could not hide her tears following her side’s qualification to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Queens despite suffering a 1-0 defeat against Namibia in the return leg of the qualifiers at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria have booked their qualification on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline after a 3-1 win in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last week Friday.

At full-time, coach Nora Hauptle who was overwhelmed by emotions could not hold back her tears.

She broke down in tears as she was consoled by her technical team members as she also celebrated with his players.

🚨🇬🇭 Ghana Black Queens coach in tears after guiding Ghana to their first women’s AFCON In five years. pic.twitter.com/XrFSkHdQIG — Football View (@FootballViewYT) December 5, 2023

The defeat to Namibia today is the first for the Black Queens under new head coach, Nora Hauptle.

She had won 10 consecutive matches with the Black Queens before today’s defeat.

Black Queens will be making a return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time in 2018.