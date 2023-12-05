The Black Queens of Ghana have qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time in five years following their aggregate win over Namibia.

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat against Namibia in their final round of qualifying games on Tuesday, December 5 at Pretoria.

Despite the defeat, the Queens have secured qualified for the tournament on a 3-2 aggregate after recording a 3-1 win in the first leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

🗣️: After 5years in the wilderness, we’re back to where we belong🤝!



𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗗 – 𝗪𝗔𝗙𝗖𝗢𝗡 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗖𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰#MissionVolta🔛#ShineBlackQueens ✨🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/wJQPumTTR8 — Ghana Black Queens 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) December 5, 2023

The loss also marked Nora Hauptle’s first defeat as head coach of the senior women’s national team after 11 games in charge.

Namibia scored the opening goal after 21 minutes from a setpiece and looked the better side in the entire game.

However, the Queens managed the game well with goalkeeper, Cynthia Konlan being forced into some decent saves in the second period of the encounter.

In the end, it was tears for Namibia despite the win on the day but Ghana had the last laugh winning on aggregate and sealing a spot to Morocco.

The Black Queens will play in the continental showpiece for the first time since it was hosted in Ghana in 2018.