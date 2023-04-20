President Nana Akufo-Addo says his administration is focused on providing the requisite logistical support and housing infrastructure to enhance the work of the Ghana Police Service.

This, he said, was necessary to build the capacity of the Police as they seek to establish a strong presence in society, particularly in the fight against crime as well as maintaining law and order.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the Kwabenya Police Station and barracks facelift project, in the Greater Accra Region, said the population growth had come with its own demands to expand police infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

Kwabenya police barracks

The facelift project involves the construction of a new police station, accommodation facilities for the personnel, clinic, school, and other ancillary facilities.

It is in line with the Police Transformation Agenda, which the government has been pursuing since 2017.

President Akufo-Addo said the last six years had seen the Police being resourced with varied incentives and packages, including motorbikes, pick-up vehicles and helicopters to inject vibrancy into its operations.

These interventions, he noted, had helped to raise the image of the Police, and lauded the police leadership for being assiduous with the job at hand.

He gave the assurance that the government would not relent in promoting the welfare of the Police.

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry, lauded the government for its determination to upgrade police infrastructure at all levels.

He said this was critical to engender confidence in the officers and men to give their best in the line of duty.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, stressed the need for the police administration to ensure that unauthorised structures such as containers and kiosks were not placed at the police stations and barracks.