Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has withdrawn from the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary because of injury.

This was confirmed in a statement he released on Sunday, August 6, 2023, with 13 days to the start of the event.

The national 100m record holder was due to compete in the 4x00m relays and the individual 100m event.

The 25-year-old will be replaced by local athlete Edwin Gadayi.

Read the full statement below:

A HEARTFELT WITHDRAWAL FROM THE 23 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS.

Due to a severe groin injury, I sustained during my outdoor season in Europe about a month and a half ago, I am forced to withdraw from the highly anticipated 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Additionally, the stress of travelling between continents to obtain a working US visa in Barbados while competing at a high level exacerbated the injury.

Unfortunately, the injury did not heal as anticipated and medical advice suggests I take time off running. While I would have loved to represent my country and compete on the world stage, my management team and I have unanimously decided against competing in the championship for fear of exacerbating the injury and jeopardizing my long-term potential.

Throughout my career, fans, fellow athletes, and my management team eagerly anticipated watching me compete on the global stage. Nevertheless, fate had other plans for my journey, as it took an unexpected turn.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my team, coaches, and medical staff at Chojo Camp in France. I am grateful for their unwavering support and efforts throughout this challenging period. They have been instrumental in helping me manage the injury and explore all possible options for a quick recovery.

I would like to thank my fans for their support throughout my career as an athlete. Your messages of encouragement, cheers from the stands/online, and unwavering belief in me mean the world to me. I am driven by your trust in my abilities which drives my determination to overcome this setback and return stronger than ever.

Even though I may not be able to participate in this championship, I will continue to work tirelessly towards my recovery and rehabilitation. Now, my primary focus is on recovering fully and responsibly so that I may return to competitive athletics as soon as possible.

As a final note, I would like to thank you once again for your understanding and support during this difficult time. Please stay tuned for updates on my progress. I look forward to the day when I will once again be able to strut my stuff on the track while representing my country, ASICS and Oakley with pride and enthusiasm.