Ghanaian sprinters, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Aggerh, and Ansah Sarfo have successfully advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m event at the 2023 African Games.

Azamati led the pack by securing his spot in the semi-finals after winning Heat 5 with a time of 10.54 seconds, closely followed by Nigeria’s Okon Sunday with a time of 10.55 seconds.

Aggerh and Sarfo joined Azamati in the semi-finals, with Aggerh qualifying from Heat 2 with a time of 10.46 seconds, while Sarfo secured his spot by finishing fourth in Heat 1 with a time of 10.34 seconds.

The semi-final round of the 100m competition is scheduled to take place later on Monday at the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium in Accra.

In the women’s division, Hor Halutie made the semi-finals after finishing second in Heat 1 in a time of 11.46s.

Kwartemaa Benedicta concluded Heat 2 of the 100m race, securing the fifth position with a time of 11.95 seconds.

Ghana’s medal count has seen a significant boost in recent days, notably with the weightlifting team’s outstanding performance, claiming a total of 41 medals over the weekend.

With a tally of 46 medals comprising nine gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze, Ghana currently holds the sixth position overall on the medal table.

