Ghana national 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, has landed a two-and-a-half-year endorsement deal with sunglass experts Oakley Incorporated.

After reviewing Azamati’s performances over the just concluded Athletics season, public persona and achievements, the Washington-based company has decided to make him a non-exclusive endorser of certain Oakley INC products.

The deal runs until December 2024 and includes special offers, such as an annual compensation package and prize money at competitions such as the World Athletics Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the Diamond League and Continental Tours.

I’m happy to sign this deal with Oakley who shares a common vision with me, a company that wants me to win with them and is ready to support. I identify with the Oakley attitude in many ways: the disruptive and innovative spirit and the drive to create positive change. I’m glad to be part, and I can’t wait to start this journey – Azamati said after signing the deal.

Additionally, Oakley has agreed to customiee products that will withstand all weather conditions for the Commonwealth 100m finalist.

The West Texas A&M student turned professional early this year after signing a deal with AISCS before the diamond league and world championships in Oregon.

Azamati, who ran three sub-10 times last season (9.90s, 9.96s, 9.86s), narrowly missed a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham following his appearance at the World Athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon.