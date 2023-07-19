The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the senior national team, the Black Stars will take on Mexico in an international friendly match later this year.

The agreement reached with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) has set October 14 as the date for the friendly game.

In a communique released on Tuesday, the Ghana FA said a venue for the big game is yet to be agreed on.

“The Ghana Football Association has signed a contract with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) for an International friendly against 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico in the United States as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour.

“This fixture comes off on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at a venue yet to be announced,” the Ghana FA statement on Tuesday, July 18, said.

The friendly with Mexico will form part of Ghana’s preparations for important competitions such as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in January next year.

As already confirmed by the Ghana FA, the Black Stars will later play the US National team at GEODIS Park in Nashville on October 17 before wrapping their tour of the United States.

Mexico are the champions of the Concacaf Gold Cup competition after beating Panama by a lone goal.