Turkish Super Lig powerhouse, Fenerbahce SK, have announced the signing of Ghana international, Alexander Djiku.

The 28-year-old joins the side after leaving French Ligue 1 side, Racing Strasbourg as a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

Djiku has signed a three-year deal with an option of extending his stay with a one-year contract.

Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Alexander Djiku! 💛💙



pic.twitter.com/1wYp60Fwn3 — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) July 10, 2023

“Fenerbahçe has recruited French-born Ghanaian national defender Alexander Djiku for 3+1 years,” a club statement said.

“Our Manager Selahattin Baki and our Sporting Director Mario Branco also took part in the signing ceremony held at Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex.

“Welcome to our family,’ Alexander says to Djiku; We wish you many victories and championships with our Fenerbahce.”

The Ghana defender immediately is expected to join his new teammates at Fenerbahçe to train as part of preparations for the 2023/24 football season.

Djiku was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.