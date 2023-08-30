The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that they will support clubs who will represent the country in the CAF inter-club competitions next season.

This was made known during the unveiling of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Tuesday, August 29 in Koforidua.

According to the FA, an amount of $70,000 will be given to the clubs as a form of support for their Africa campaign.

At the first stage of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, the representing clubs will be entitled to $35,000 each.

An additional $35,000 will then be given to the two clubs in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Premier League champions will also receive a $35,000 package as support for their campaign in the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

At the launch of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the Ghana FA also announced a whopping GHS500,000 as prize money for the upcoming league season.

The clubs that will finish second and third at the end of the league season will take home GHS200,000 and GHS100,000 respectively.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will kick off in mid-September.

