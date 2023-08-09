Ghana’s friendly game against Mexico is scheduled to take place at the Bank of America Stadium on October 14.

The Black Stars will come up against 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico as part of their preparations for a possible appearance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tickets for the match in Charlotte will go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. ET, through www.SomosLocales.com.

Fans are also encouraged to pre-register on the site for the opportunity to have first access to purchase limited ticket inventory for all MexTour matches.

The Ghana match in Charlotte is part of a four-match MexTour fall series that includes:

The Bank of America Stadium, home of MLS’ Charlotte FC and NFL’s Carolina Panthers, is a frequent host of MexTour matches, as well as international competitions like the Concacaf Gold Cup. Mexico last played in Charlotte on October 27, 2021, in a 3-2 MexTour defeat to Ecuador.

Both Ghana and Mexico will use the match to prepare for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that take off in November while reaching their fervent fan base across North America.