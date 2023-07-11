Some illegal miners, known in local parlance as galamseyers, have reportedly started their activities on the Black Volta at Bamboi in the Bole District of the Savanna Region.

Their activities, according to reports, are happening in the full glare of residents in the area.

The illegal activity caught the attention of journalist Edem Srem who was returning from Bamboi to Accra.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he said some people he spoke to claimed not to know that galamsey was taking place on the Black Volta.

“We decided to take some drone shots of the galamsey on the Black Volta to draw the attention of authorities,” Edem Srem added.

Below are some photos by Edem Srem: