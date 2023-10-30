The 27th edition of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards came off on Sunday, October 29 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This year’s award, on the theme, “Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024” had the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa as the guest speaker.

In all, the nominees span across 34 categories including the ultimate award winner, P.A.A Ansah Journalist of the Year, which went to Multimedia’s Group Erastus Asare Donkor.

Aside from winning the ultimate award on the night, Mr Asare Donkor, an Assisting News Editor, also received an award for the Best Reporter on Illegal Mining.

The award was for his exceptional reports and documentaries on ‘galamsey’ and its effects on the country’s human and natural resources.

Below is the full list of award winners: