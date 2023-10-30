The 27th edition of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards came off on Sunday, October 29 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
This year’s award, on the theme, “Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024” had the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa as the guest speaker.
In all, the nominees span across 34 categories including the ultimate award winner, P.A.A Ansah Journalist of the Year, which went to Multimedia’s Group Erastus Asare Donkor.
Aside from winning the ultimate award on the night, Mr Asare Donkor, an Assisting News Editor, also received an award for the Best Reporter on Illegal Mining.
The award was for his exceptional reports and documentaries on ‘galamsey’ and its effects on the country’s human and natural resources.
Below is the full list of award winners:
- Anthony Adongo Apubeo (GNA) – Education
- Beatrice Senadju (GBC) – Health
- Della Russel Ocloo (Daily Graphic) – Agric & food security
- Vivian Adu (Atinka Media) – Gender
- Newsfile (Joy FM) – Radio Programme (English)
- Fred Duhoe (CitiTV) – News (Television)
- Akua Oforiwa Darko (GBC) – Environment & Science
- Gifty Adjei (GBC) – Features (TV)
- Alberto Mario Noretti (The Mirror) – News (Print)
- Seth Bokpe (The Fourth Estate) – Democracy and Good Governance
- Emma Davies (MultiMedia Group) – Business/economics
- Mohammed Fugu (Daily Graphic) – Domestic Tourism
- Kweku Bolton (GBC) – Arts & Entertainment
- Francisca Enchill (Joynews, Freelance) – Investigative Journalist
- Edward Adeti (The Fourth Estate/Media without Borders) – Crime/Court
- Erastus Asare Donkor (Multimedia Group) – Illegal Mining (TV)
- Emmanuel Dzivenu (Joy Prime) – Disability
- Eric Mensah-Ayettey (Myjoyonline) – Columnist
- Efia Akese (The Mirror) – Features (Print)
- Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Road safety
- Daily Graphic – Newspaper layout
- Efisem (Atinka Media) – Radio Programme (Gh Language)
- Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (EIB network) – Feature (Radio)
- Felix Dela Klutse (Pent Media Centre) – Features (online)
- Neta Kris Abiana Parsram (Multimedia Group) – Most promising journalist
- Doreen Ampofo (GBC) – Documentary (Radio)
- Godwin Asediba (Media General) – Documentary (TV)
- Collincia Ayifa (via Multimedia Group) – Student journalist (UCC)
- Critical Issues – UTV (TV Programme, Gh Language)
- Media General – TV Programme (English)
- P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the year, 2022 – Erastus Asare Donkor (Multimedia Group)