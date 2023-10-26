Eight journalists from The Multimedia Group have been nominated for the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards slated for Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The theme for this year’s event is: “Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024.”
The nominee list was released after vetting by a nine-member awards committee chaired by Madam Betty Oppong-Appau. In all 129 individuals are battling it out for 34 categories of the awards.
For this year’s awards, the GJA received entries from 129 individuals, including 15 students, and 16 entries from media houses.
The entries covered 83 specific, award categories.
According to the committee, four of the 34 categories failed to produce a deserving winner for this year’s awards.
A story is eligible for nomination if it meets the eligibility criteria of Captivating headlines, Good introductions, Multiple sourcing and interviews, Coherent presentations, Verified facts and data references Excellent language, and Balanced work.
Two more awards, namely the GJA Female Journalist of the Year and the ultimate and prestigious GJA Journalist of the Year Award, complete the list of honors to be conferred at Sunday’s event.
However, four categories: sports, online news, radio news, and photojournalism, did not meet the criteria for the awards and did not produce winners in that regard.
The Multimedia Group’s personalities nominated for the ceremony are Emma Davies, Francisca Enchil, Erastus Asare Donko, Emmanuel Dzivenu, Eric Mensah-Ayettey, Collincia Ayifa, Neta Kris Abiana Parsram, Joyfm/Joy News.
Find the full list of nominees here:
Anthony Adongo Apubeo – GNA
Beatrice Senadju – GBC
Della Russel Ocloo – Daily Graphic
Vivian Adu – Atinka Media
Joyfm/Joy News
Fred Duhoe – CitiTV
Akua Oforiwa Darko – GBC
Gifty Adjei – GBC
Alberto Mario Noretti – The Mirror
Seth Bokpe – The Fourth Estate
Emma Davies – MultiMedia Group
Mohammed Fugu – Daily Graphic
Kweku Bolton – GBC
Francisca Enchil – Freelance, via Joynews
Edward Adeti – The Fourth Estate/Media without Borders
Erastus Asare Donkor – The Multimedia Group
Emmanuel Dzivenu – Joy Prime
Eric Mensah-Ayettey – Myjoyonline
Efia Akese – The Mirror
Kester Aburam Korankye – Daily Graphic
Daily Graphic
Atinka Media
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman – EIB network
Felix Dela Klutse – Pent Media Centre
Neta Kris Abiana Parsram – Multimedia Group
Doreen Ampofo – GBC
Godwin Asediba – Media General
Collincia Ayifa – Student journalist via Multimedia Group
UTV