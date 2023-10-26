Eight journalists from The Multimedia Group have been nominated for the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards slated for Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The theme for this year’s event is: “Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024.”

The nominee list was released after vetting by a nine-member awards committee chaired by Madam Betty Oppong-Appau. In all 129 individuals are battling it out for 34 categories of the awards.

For this year’s awards, the GJA received entries from 129 individuals, including 15 students, and 16 entries from media houses.

The entries covered 83 specific, award categories.

According to the committee, four of the 34 categories failed to produce a deserving winner for this year’s awards.

A story is eligible for nomination if it meets the eligibility criteria of Captivating headlines, Good introductions, Multiple sourcing and interviews, Coherent presentations, Verified facts and data references Excellent language, and Balanced work.

Two more awards, namely the GJA Female Journalist of the Year and the ultimate and prestigious GJA Journalist of the Year Award, complete the list of honors to be conferred at Sunday’s event.

However, four categories: sports, online news, radio news, and photojournalism, did not meet the criteria for the awards and did not produce winners in that regard.

The Multimedia Group’s personalities nominated for the ceremony are Emma Davies, Francisca Enchil, Erastus Asare Donko, Emmanuel Dzivenu, Eric Mensah-Ayettey, Collincia Ayifa, Neta Kris Abiana Parsram, Joyfm/Joy News.

Find the full list of nominees here:

Anthony Adongo Apubeo – GNA

Beatrice Senadju – GBC

Della Russel Ocloo – Daily Graphic

Vivian Adu – Atinka Media

Joyfm/Joy News

Fred Duhoe – CitiTV

Akua Oforiwa Darko – GBC

Gifty Adjei – GBC

Alberto Mario Noretti – The Mirror

Seth Bokpe – The Fourth Estate

Emma Davies – MultiMedia Group

Mohammed Fugu – Daily Graphic

Kweku Bolton – GBC

Francisca Enchil – Freelance, via Joynews

Edward Adeti – The Fourth Estate/Media without Borders

Erastus Asare Donkor – The Multimedia Group

Emmanuel Dzivenu – Joy Prime

Eric Mensah-Ayettey – Myjoyonline

Efia Akese – The Mirror

Kester Aburam Korankye – Daily Graphic

Daily Graphic

Atinka Media

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman – EIB network

Felix Dela Klutse – Pent Media Centre

Neta Kris Abiana Parsram – Multimedia Group

Doreen Ampofo – GBC

Godwin Asediba – Media General

Collincia Ayifa – Student journalist via Multimedia Group

UTV