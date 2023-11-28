A tragic accident on the Sunyani-Berekum Highway has left five individuals feared dead.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the incident occurred around 1400 hours on Monday.

The collision involved a taxi cab with the registration number BA GT 5591-12, traveling towards Nsoatre, and an unregistered private saloon car coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was head-on, resulting in the immediate death of all five occupants, including the taxi driver.

The sole occupant of the private car is reported to be in critical condition.

At the accident scene, personnel from the Police and Fire Service had already retrieved the bodies, yet to be identified, and transported them to a local mortuary for preservation and identification.

A police source present at the scene informed the GNA that investigations into the incident had commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

ALSO READ: