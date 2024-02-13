A devastating fire has ravaged through 8 bedrooms, reducing them to ashes, in Obuasi Anyimadukrom, located in the Obuasi East district of the Ashanti Region.

The inferno also caused extensive damage to additional properties in the area.

Victims of the fire expressed their distress to Adom News correspondent, Isaac K Normanyo when he visited the affected house to assess the extent of the damage.

The Assembly member for the Anyimadukrom Electoral Area, who is also a victim of the fire incident and serves as the representative for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), reported that the blaze started around 12:00 am.

He immediately called Fire Service to help contain the flames and prevent further damage to properties and lives.

Efforts to combat the fire were mobilized promptly, with personnel from the Fire Service rushing to the scene to provide support and assistance.

However, despite their best efforts, it took hours for the fire to be quenched, resulting in extensive damage to multiple properties.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown.