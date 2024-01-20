A raging fire has destroyed over 15 shops near Kasoa new market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality if the Central Region.

According to reports, the Saturday afternoon fire burnt the shops and its contents running into millions of cedis into ashes.

The affected shop owners include TV repairers, decorations, provision stores, carpentry, among others.

In an interview with Adom News, ADO1 Charles Nyameyire in charge of operations at the Buduburam fire station said the cause of the fire is unknown.

He stated that, the firefighters received a distress call around 1:06 pm and arrived at the scene at about 1:15 pm.

ADO1 Nyameyire said the fire was intense but they managed to contain and prevented it from spreading to other shops.

The victims who had nothing to salvage have appealed to the government and well meaning individuals to come to their aid.

