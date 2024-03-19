A devastating fire has ravaged a drinking spot, shops, and residential homes in Teshie Mobil near the Shell Filling Station, destroying several properties.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 6:30 am and is suspected to have originated from the burning of a car tyre by a resident.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the fire rapidly engulfed the drinking spot before spreading to adjacent buildings, causing extensive damage to numerous shops and homes.

Efforts were made to rescue individuals trapped in the burning structures, with one resident requiring medical attention after inhaling smoke.

The Ghana Fire Service responded promptly to the emergency, dispatching three fire engines to the scene to combat the raging flames.

Despite their efforts, the fire caused substantial property damage, leaving many residents devastated.

Kweku Forson, the Deputy Director of Operations of the Ghana Fire Service, speaking to Citi News explained that the fire was brought under control by their team after using multiple props, including an armed forces vehicle.

The victims of the fire initially expressed hostility towards the firefighters as they believed help did not arrive on time. However, the situation was eventually calmed down, and the firefighters were able to carry out their duties effectively.

He also urged the public not to attack firefighters responding to emergencies, as they are there to serve and protect the community. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing concerning the cause of the fire.

“The victims initially were hostile to us because they thought we didn’t come early, but there’s no fire station here. The nearest fire station here is the Trade Fair and Nungua but later on, they were able to calm down and we did our work.”

