A ravaging fire last Friday destroyed two dormitories of the Chosen Rehabilitation Centre at Achimota in the Greater Accra region.

Properties including beds, clothing and other essential items were destroyed by the fire whose cause is yet to be established.

However, it was detected by one of the patients who quickly alerted authorities at the centre.

One of the dormitories destroyed by the fire

The incident according to reports by Accra-based TV3 occurred around 5:30 pm.

It lasted close to two hours before the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) doused it off.

Fire guts Chosen Rehab centre

The building which was affected by the fire is currently being demolished to be rebuilt.

