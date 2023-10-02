There have been growing concerns around the world about a trending wave of fraud being perpetrated online.

Many of these scams come in the guise of shopping platforms, parading or cloning genuine businesses with the aim of duping unsuspecting shoppers.

Ghana is not left out, as many citizens have been swindled, among other dubious incidents. The Cyber Security Authority has set out to combat this menace.

The Authority’s Lead for its National Computer Emergency Response Team, Stephen Cudjoe Sesshie, has outlined ways to spot these scams.

Mr. Sesshie shared these insights during an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe.

He was speaking on the topic “Cyber Incident Trends, Modus, and How Citizens Can Identify and Respond to Them.”

