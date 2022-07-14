Five out of 12 suspected cyber fraudsters granted bail by the Bole District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Edward Essel, are currently on the run.

The five, who are Nigerian nationals, were arrested on 3rd March 2022 at Bole together with the other seven in their respective residential areas.

The arrest was done by the Bole District Immigration officers. They were later granted bail of GH 20,000.00 to reappear on July 13th, 2022.

Unfortunately, six out of the 12 appeared while five are on the run.

The Bole district crime officer who doubles as the prosecutor for the case, ASP Wisdom Pavis, briefing Adom News said five are currently on the run and the case adjourned to 26th July 2022.

He said laptops, substances believed to be narcotic herbs, and mobile phones retrieved from the suspects are in Accra at the Cyber centre for test.

READ ALSO: