Members of Parliament (MPs) have told Ghanaians they don’t offer jobs or charge fees on social media.

This is a result of the increase of cyber crimes perpetrated against innocent Ghanaians over security services recruitment and fee charges on social media.

According to the MPs, these crimes have taken a different turn as some fraudsters use their information including photographs to communicate with citizens and rob them in the process.

Addressing the issue in Parliament on Thursday, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare the MP for Techiman North called on the Cyber Security Authority to, as a matter of urgency, save the public from this continuous canker.

She bemoaned the situation as other MPs also recounted how some members in their constituency had sometimes reported similar cases of their names being used to take money from innocent citizens.