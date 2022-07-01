The search for a missing man has come to an end as his skeletal remains have been located in a forest at Sehwi Asempanaye in the Western North Region.

47-year-old Kwaku Ebiou was reported missing after he was not heard off, and all calls went unanswered some three months ago.

Initially, his family members, who lived miles away, told Adom News they suspected he had traveled unannounced, but that suspicion was rubbished when his personal items were later found in his room.

A search party was launched to comb through the district, but no positive results were reached.

This led to a search in the Sehwi forest where his skeletal remains were discovered in a ditch.

He was identified by the sleeveless shirt and shorts he was last seen wearing.

The skeletal remains have since been retrieved by the police and deposited at the mortuary.