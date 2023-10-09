The Chairman of the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. David Nkansah, has urged Parliament to expedite processes to legalize organ harvesting and transplanting in the country.

He said doing so would save thousands of Ghanaians who are in need of organs.

Dr Nkansah made the appeal in Accra on Monday when the hospital launched its centenary anniversary.

He said it was critical for Parliament to back the hospital’s efforts to attain international recognition as a healthcare facility noted for urgent health intervention in the West African sub-region.

“We are therefore calling on parliament and other agencies to support the preparation and passage of the law on tissue donation, harvesting, and storage of various organs that will save the lives of thousands of Ghanaians who are sick and in need of them,” he stated.

Dr Nkansah also emphasized the hospital’s need to evolve into a centre for medical tourism, with the goal of achieving universal health coverage.

He said he believes that if corporate entities adopt specific hospital wards for renovations, it would significantly enhance the hospital’s infrastructure.

