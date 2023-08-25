Former Black Queens goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana, has revealed that she now lives in a wooden structure.

The 45-year-old played for Ghana at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.

Sulemana was part of the national team that made its debut at the FIFA World Cup in 1999, hosted by the United States.

She was also featured at the 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments in the United States and China, respectively.

Her club career included stints with Post Ladies in Ghana and Pelican Stars in Nigeria’s Women’s Premier League.

Sulemana said despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.

In an interview with Accra-based Original TV, which was broadcast on YouTube, she confirmed living in a makeshift house at Kaneshie in Accra.

Sulemana’s revelation comes as a shock to the football world having had an inspiring football career.

In 2018, she was invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assist with the draw for that year’s Women’s African Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

Two years later, she was also named as a member of the technical team of Ghana’s U17 female national team, the Black Maidens.

Sulemana was appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer and later occupied the same role for the Black Queens.

Watch the former goalkeeper narrate her story below: