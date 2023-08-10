The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has officially filed his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr Arhin will be contesting in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region.

Speaking to Adom News, Eugene Arhin pledged a decent campaign ahead of the primaries.

Mr Arhin charged delegates in the constituency to vote for him in the upcoming primaries as well as the general election.

He also promised massive development in the area when he wins the December 7, 2024, election.

Mr Arhin also called on the incumbent MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gizella Tetteh, to park her things since she has failed to develop the constituency.

ALSO READ: