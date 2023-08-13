A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has declared his readiness to recapture the Akwatia constituency Parliamentary Elections for the NPP in the upcoming primaries.

Asserting his capacity to bridge political gaps and secure the seat in the 2024 elections, Mr Kumi has passionately implored delegates to lend him their support.

In an interview with Adom News following his nomination forms submission for the Akwatia constituency NPP seat in the Eastern Region, Mr Kumi emphasised his aspiration to enter Parliament with the goal of generating sustainable employment opportunities for the burgeoning youth and enhancing the quality of education at Akwatia and its surrounding areas.

He appealed to fervent party supporters to unite behind him, underscoring that he possesses the ideal attributes to lead the party to regain the seat.

Meanwhile, Nana Obeng-Danquah, the former Communications director for the Akwatia Constituency, has also submitted his nomination forms to contest the Akwatia constituency NPP primary.

Speaking to the media, he pledged to foster unity among all party members to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

He vowed to utilize his share of the Common Fund to invest in constituents, particularly underserved communities, should he be granted the opportunity in the forthcoming Primary.