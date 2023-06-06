Ernest Yaw Kumi, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, has taken his oath of allegiance and office.

Officially, Ernest Kumi has taken his seat and office as the MP for Kumawu from today, June 6, 2023.

The traditional leaders from Kumawu, led by the Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Twereboah Kodua, stormed the Chamber of Parliament in their regalia in support of the NPP MP elect.

Kumawu MP elect takes oaths

Leading the delegation was the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, who wore smiles throughout the oath taking.

The Speaker of Parliament , Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, admitted the Member, Ernest Yaw Anin, based on the certificate of election in the Kumawu bye-Election signed by the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah.

“Per the Parliamentary Standing Orders, order 14 rule 1, stipulates that every member before taking his seat in parliament, will take oath of allegiance and oath of office, and Order 14;2 will also lead to make affirmation of the elected member.”

The Speaker led the member through the oath and admitted him.

Mr Bagbin encouraged the new Member to work hard and called on nananom to support him.

The Majority and Minority leadership congratulated the member and wished him well.

