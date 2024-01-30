Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) is hopeful of capturing power from the governing New Patriotic Party during this year’s elections.

The party garnered over 90 thousand votes, representing zero point 7 percent of total votes, to become the third most popular political party in the 2020 elections.

The leader of the party, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, says the party will adopt a house-to-house campaign to reach out to the majority of electorates as the party strives to improve its electoral fortunes.

