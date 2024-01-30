The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) is hopeful of capturing power from the governing New Patriotic Party during this year’s elections.

The party garnered over 90 thousand votes, representing zero point 7 percent of total votes, to become the third most popular political party in the 2020 elections.

The leader of the party, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, says the party will adopt a house-to-house campaign to reach out to the majority of electorates as the party strives to improve its electoral fortunes.

