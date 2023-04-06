Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Buem-Jasikan constituency in the Oti region have threatened to vote skirt and blouse in the 2024 election.

This comes after the disqualification of a parliamentary aspirant, Godwin Dankwa who was the sole contender to incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Kofi Adams.

Speaking to Adom News, Joseph Ofori former Kadjebi MP and spokesperson for Mr Dankwa, said he was disappointed in the vetting committee.

He said they will take the necessary steps to seek redress, stating they will not rule out the court but expects the committee to rescind its decision.

However, Mr Adams whose vetting was successful said he remains focused and will work to improve the living conditions of Buem residents.