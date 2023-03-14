Buem Member of Parliament(MP), Kofi Adams, has proposed that parliament appoints some experienced former MPs, District Chief Executives (DCEs), and local government workers to educate the public on how the Common Fund is utilised.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he explained that some aspirants mostly use the Common Fund to woe delegates to vote for them during internal elections.

“Parliament has to work on this thing. One or two good former MPs, one or two good former district chief executives and maybe one former local government worker should be put together to engage in a certain project with Ghanaians.

“As we’re going for primaries and elections some colleagues complain that one of the biggest problems they face is some aspirants promise that when voted for as MP, they will share the Common Fund for the people of the constituency.

“Meanwhile, the Common Fund is not controlled by the MP like sharing toffees. That’s not how you use the Common Fund,” he went on.

After congratulating Titus-Glover on his appointment as managing director of Volta Aluminium Company Limited, he said it was unfair for “great and experienced persons” to lose ministerial positions because they lost their seats.

Mr Adams called for intense public education on the Common Fund so the electorate do not get deceived with lies.

“That’s why I’m saying that parliament must approve a budget to recruit past MPs and past DCEs who supervised how funds were utilized to be able to educate the masses.

“So that those plain lies they put out there will not influence people because it’s all deceit.”