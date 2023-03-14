Ghanaian music star Sonny Achiba

Veteran singer Sony Achiba has revealed that he is into farming now.

He said this to Sammy Flex on CTV’s Class Showbiz.

“I’m a farmer,” he shared. “I’m into farming and I have a farm in Sunyani. I farm cassava, ginger and others.”

According to the ‘Sony Maba’ hitmaker, he was inspired by actor cum politician John Dumelo who is also a popular farmer.

“John Dumelo really inspired me,” he added. “I have a pig farm at Wenchi.”

He indicated he is “planning to relocate permanently to Ghana,” and upon his return, he intends to go into fish and snail farming.

The Hiplife singer also divulged that before he moved permanently to the United Kingdom, he had started visiting the country in the year “2000 thereabouts.” It was not until “2004 or 2005 that,” he completely relocated to the European country.

Achiba stated that he had a permit to stay and live in the UK, adding that “it’s not time to come back home [to Ghana].”

He explained his decision.

It is because life in Ghana is “hard a bit. Home is very tough.”

However, “if our leaders are able to put things right – there are a lot of people who want to come home to help the country with their knowledge and experience,” he said.

The singer stated that what is keeping diasporans away from returning to Ghana is bad leadership stemming either from “intentional wickedness or sheer incompetence.”