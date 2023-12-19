Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged his Chelsea players to “fight” and be “aggressive” as he looks to mark his first season with a trophy.

The Blues will secure a Carabao Cup semi-final if they defeat Newcastle in an all-Premier League tie on Tuesday.

“We want to deliver for the club and for the fans,” said Pochettino, who took charge last summer.

“It’s a priority when you’re at Chelsea to win a title, it’s important so it’s in our mind and objectives.”

Chelsea have struggled for consistency under Pochettino and sit 10th in the Premier League, 12 points off the top four.

Pochettino failed to deliver a major trophy during five years in charge of Tottenham.

His side will have to overcome last season’s runners-up if they are to take a step closer to the EFL Cup final.

“Of course I want to win a trophy here in England, and win one with Chelsea if we have the opportunity,” added the Argentine.

“My wish and desire is to win and it’s possible.

“We need to respect our opponents, Newcastle are going to be tough, we need to deserve to go through.”

100 up for Howe

Newcastle have endured a terrible time with injuries, with defender Fabian Schar and midfielder Joelinton set for scans after both were injured during the win against Fulham last Saturday.

Defender Sven Botman returned from injury with an appearance from the bench at the weekend, while Sweden forward Alexander Isak will be assessed for a groin concern, although Howe said it is “not a big problem”.

The Chelsea tie marks Howe’s 100th game in charge of Newcastle since being appointed in November 2021.

In that time Howe has steered the club to the Carabao Cup final and secured a place in the Champions League after a fourth-placed finish.

“I’ve loved every second of it,” said the former Bournemouth boss.

“When you look back at a group of games, so many highlights, memories. I’m very proud and honoured to hopefully tomorrow done 100 games and been through that journey with the club. It’s been a really memorable time.”