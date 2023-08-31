Chelsea had to come from behind to beat League Two AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors started brightly and took the lead through a penalty in the 18th minute.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez jumped into Harry Pell while trying to punch away a free-kick, and James Tilley made no mistake as he struck the ball powerfully down the centre of Sanchez’s goal.

It was also a penalty which brought Chelsea level on the stroke of half-time.

Noni Madueke was brought down by Alex Pearce and the winger dusted himself down to confidently send Alex Bass the wrong way.

Chelsea, who if they complete the signing of Manchester City’s Cole Palmer will have taken their spending in this transfer window into the region of £400m, had to bring on some of their big names from the bench.

And it was £105m midfielder Enzo Fernandez who completed the turnaround when he picked up on Alex Bass’ poor clearance to fire in from outside the area.