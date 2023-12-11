Official Content Management Company for Edem, VRMG has issued a statement on the near-fatal accident.

According to them, the unfortunate incident happened when a ‘naked’ woman crossed his path out of nowhere on the George Walker bush Highway.

It further states that “Edem’s car turned upside down after the impact but the artiste is very fine. Edem is currently complying with the police service for due process as the case is still under investigation. Edem has assured his availability to assist investigations when need be.”

The press statement also assures fans of the rapper that he is safe, fully active and kicking.

The rapper is however currently complying with the police for further investigation into the matter.

Edem also assured fans that he is safe and fully active.

Earlier reports indicate that the unidentified woman has passed.

Full statement below:

Meanwhile, the ‘We Don’t Really Care’ hitmaker was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

Edem who was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, will re-appear in court on February 15, 2024.

