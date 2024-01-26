Some parliamentary candidate aspirants in the Eastern region have indicated their readiness to keenly contest and subsequently emerge victorious in the party’s primaries on Saturday.

The aspirants and their followers who have intensified their campaigns say they will bang their hopes on the contributions to the party.

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary slated for Saturday, January , 27 in 25 out of the 33 constituencies in the Eastern region promises to be competitive.

Parliamentary aspirants who have intensified their campaigns in the last 72 hours to the elections say they are ready for the task ahead.

In the Atiwa West constituency, one of the leading contenders, Samuel Awuah Danquah claim his connection with the delegates as a grassroot person places him ahead of his challengers.

The contest in the Atiwa East constituency is one to also look out for as three persons challenge deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare for the seat.

Abena who is tipped to win the contest has been described by many a party faithful as human development advocate who since assuming office has offered employment opportunities for her people.

Joseph Osei Djaba, a business man and an entrepreneur, competing with the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong and two others has been campaigning on job creation and welfare of constituents.

READ ALSO:

NPP primaries: Campaign is not about noise making – Lower Denkyira MP

Policeman dies in road crash on Kwahu-Omanpe Road

NPP justifies decision to postpone Akuapem South elections