Dr. Takyi-Essel, a devoted Ghanaian Apostle, serves as the Founder and Senior Pastor of Kharisway Chapel Worldwide, headquartered in Accra.

Born on August 15, 1979, in Techiman, Bono East, Ghana, this 44-year-old charismatic leader has dedicated his life to spreading the message of hope in the Lord Jesus Christ globally.

With an unwavering commitment to spiritual growth, Dr. Takyi-Essel’s transformative ministry has produced champions in various fields.

His impactful teachings, prophetic insights, and words of knowledge have empowered individuals worldwide, earning him recognition as one of the most sought-after man of God even though he is quite reserved.

Over the years, he has got various invitations to preach for mainline and charismatic denominational churches across nations and every time he takes up the challenge, it is followed by signs and wonders.

Under his leadership, Kharisway Chapel Worldwide has established branches in Accra and Koforidua, fostering spiritual growth and empowerment.

As the senior pastor, Dr. Takyi-Essel oversees congregations served at Kharisway Chapel Worldwide.

Dr.Takyi-Essel’s educational journey is equally inspiring.

He earned a Doctorate in Christian Philosophy with a major in Theology from Christian Leadership University.

Prior to this, he pursued a Master’s Degree in Divinity and a Bachelor of Biblical Studies, both contributing to his profound understanding of theological principles.

Before delving into theology, Dr. Takyi-Essel studied Electrical/Electronic Engineering at Sunyani Polytechnic, laying the foundation for his career in the engineering field.

It should also be noted that his academic pursuits began with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Prempeh College.

In terms of occupational background, he founded Kharisway Chapel Worldwide in November 2020 and served as the branch pastor for City of Faith Ministry from January 2015 to December 2018.

Other career roles he has handled l includes a Field Service Engineer at Huawei Technologies Gh., MTN Ghana, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Dr.Takyi-Essel is also a philanthropist at heart who has held the Kharis Foundation to actively contribute to charitable causes such as donations to the Teshie Children’s Home and other orphanages.

With regards to engaging with the youth, Dr. Takyi-Essel has been a prominent figure in campus ministry since 2015, impacting students at Koforidua Technical University and All Nations University.

Again, Dr. Takyi-Essel is not one of those minister who have ignored the evolving power of social media as he has harnessed a lot of numbers online with his consistent live broadcasts on Facebook, Zoom meetings, and Instagram, that has attracted followers from Africa, Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the Americas.

His annual Kharis Prophetic Conference, prayer retreats, and monthly prophetic all-night services named “Kharis Fire Watch Night” also draws participants globally, resulting in healings, breakthroughs, and profound spiritual experiences.

To cap it all, Dr. Takyi-Essel further extends his influence to television and radio by hosting compelling programs and contributing insights on Zoe TV as a panelist.

His diverse discussions cover religion, education, economic development, and family life.