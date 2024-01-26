The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defended its decision to postpone elections in the Akuapem South constituency, citing the need for additional time to resolve ongoing issues in the constituency.

This follows a petition from the regional party executives and the withdrawal of Minister of State, Osei-Bonsu Amoah, which made it possible for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to contest.

The MCE had been barred from running due to the candidacy of the sitting MP.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the postponement was the best decision for the Akuapem South constituency, given the circumstances.

“We are satisfied with the reason given to us by the region and constituents. They say they need more time to do more consultation to properly advise the party. I want us to stick with that,” he said.

Background

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Akuapem South in the Eastern Region will not be voting this Saturday to elect their parliamentary candidate.

The party has postponed the constituency’s primary, citing petitions received from some members of the party.

Initially, the candidates standing for the election were Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, Eric Yeboah Apeadu, and O.B Amoah, the incumbent MP.

However, Mr Amoah later withdrew from the race. As such, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, petitioned the leadership of the party to allow him to contest the party’s parliamentary primary.

He had earlier expressed his interest but withdrew because as an MCE, he could not contest against a sitting MP, per the party’s constitution.

