The Deputy Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Anna Horma Miezah, has been honoured with the prestigious Top Transformational Deputy MD Leadership Award.

She received the honour at the 3rd National Governance and Business Leadership Awards 2023, hosted by the Governance and Business Boardroom.

Miezah has been recognized as one of the ten outstanding Top Transformational Deputy Managing Directors across various industries in Ghana, making her a deserving recipient of this esteemed accolade.

The citation presented to her during the event reads as follows: “In recognition of your exceptional merits and accomplishments as a Deputy Managing Director, Ms. Anna Horma Miezah, Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, is hereby awarded the Top Transformational Deputy MD Leadership Award by the Governance and Business Boardroom, under the auspices of Rad Communications.”

The National Governance and Business Leadership Awards stands as a significant initiative for driving economic development and strategic leadership.

Developed by the Governance & Business Boardroom, the awards program aims to celebrate and advocate for principles of strong corporate governance and leadership, while also highlighting contributions to economic empowerment and job creation within Ghana.

This event serves as a platform to honour and acknowledge outstanding individuals and organizations, including top CEOs, Board Chairs, Procurement Leaders, HR Leaders, Business Leaders, and other notable contributors to Ghana’s corporate landscape.