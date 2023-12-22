Forty-six young men and women, who have received various forms of support, including employment, surprised the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East and Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of Revenue by picking her parliamentary nomination forms on her behalf.

Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, planning to pick her forms, received information that 46 constituents including market women had already done that for her and had gone ahead to contribute to her filing fee.

Leader of the group, Albert Antwi said the gesture is due to the kind nature of their MP, Abena Osei-Asare and the strong developmental and political strides she is making in Atiwa East.

“We expect not less than 80% and ask the delegates to help us honor her for the massive support. As for the testimonies of life-transforming support we have received from her, that will be for another day” he remarked.

The gesture reduced Atiwa MP, Abena Osei-Asare, to tears of joy when the information got to her.

When contacted, the deputy Finance Minister said her Christmas has come earlier.

She was very grateful to the young people who were led by the former Constituency Chairman, Albert Antwi.

“This clearly tells me I’m doing something right, and with their support, I shall do more. Just as I was preparing to have my forms picked, I already got them, and not only that, ready to pay for it. I’m very grateful,” she added.

Mrs. Osei-Asare added, “Elections are there, but we need to help keep my nation’s agenda first. You know the whole nation’s forward going in January 2024 depends on this budget, and my constituents understand and appreciate that. I’m overwhelmed.”

The Chartered Accountant is seeking re-election after serving in Akufo-Addo’s government for seven years as Deputy Finance Minister In-charge of Revenue.

Mrs. Osei-Asare has been serving on Finance Committee, Government Assurance, and Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises Committee with a strong, denatured voice on the floor of Parliament.

