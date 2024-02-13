The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to increase pressure on the Ghana Police Service and the Judiciary to effectively address cases of attacks on journalists in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Nkrumah emphasised the critical role these institutions play in resolving matters concerning the safety and well-being of journalists.

His comment comes after the latest cases of assault on two journalists that have forced the GJA to issue media blackout on two politicians believed to have facilitated the attack.

Highlighting the limitations of the National Media Commission (NMC) in resolving such issues independently, the Information Minister asserted that the Ghana Police Service and the Judiciary hold the key to resolving cases involving attacks on journalists.

He, therefore, called on the GJA to consistently hold the said institutions accountable to ensure that reported cases are thoroughly investigated and pursued through the legal system.

“We have to hold the police and the judiciary services consistently accountable for the cases that are reported to them and see how they follow through,” he said on Monday.

The Information Minister acknowledged the role of the Ministry in adopting a minimalist standard by drawing the attention of the police to reported incidents when brought to their notice.

However, he emphasised the importance of sustained pressure to prevent any lapses in addressing cases of attacks on journalists.

“We have to consistently hold them accountable so that they can’t come around and tell us that we didn’t hear about this and that there was no evidence of it. I believe that if we consistently hold them accountable, we will get to that point where no police command or office can play hanky-panky with these issues when they are reported,” he noted.

His call for accountability comes amid concerns about the safety of journalists and the need for a robust response to ensure press freedom and protect media practitioners who cover national issues in the public interest.

