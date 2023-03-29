Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, lost his mother Elizabeth Boampong Nyamekye in November 2022.

Four months after her passing, Wontumi’s mother has been laid to rest with many prominent Ghanaians joining the politician in mourning.

Among the many mourners was Delay who travelled all the way from Accra to Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe district to console her boss.

In a video on Tik Tok, Delay was spotted following a queue to greet at the funeral.

She saw Appiah Stadium and Diana Asamoah and hugged them before moving towards Maame Ode who was performing at the funeral.

Later Delay met Chairman Wontumi who hugged her and started shouting ‘high tension’, a term the presenter often uses to describe herself.