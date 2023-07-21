Inspired by the donation he made in 2021 using funds given to him by friends on his birthday, Nigerian musician Davido has turned this one-time thing into a tradition.

In a post on social media, Davido revealed that he has made a donation of N237,000,000.00, the equivalent of about $302,068 to 422 orphanages in Nigeria.

The donation made through his foundation, The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) and headed by the chair of the DAF Disbursement Committee, Mrs Titi Adebayo, benefited 13,818 children.

Davido revealed that the impact the previous donation in 2021 had on him influenced his decision to once again make a difference in the lives of as many children as he can.

“I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist others and create a proper framework for ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria. Through this foundation, we have raised millions of Naira and disbursed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages, significantly improving the lives of countless children.

“Seeing the impact and success of my previous donations, particularly in 2021 after my birthday, left a mark on my heart and reading the numerous letters and messages from everyone who received this donation has reaffirmed my commitment to assist the less privileged in any capacity continually. It motivated me to establish the DAF to execute our mission effectively,” part of the statement read.

Davido stated that, as a result, he embarked on an outreach in 2022 where he reached out to eminent and compassionate Nigerians to seek their support in raising funds for the less-privileged across the country.

“I would like to thank all individuals and corporations that assisted in raising the donation sum, this would not have been possible without your unwavering support and kindness. May God bless each and every one of you.”

The singer added that his foundation is committed to supporting the vulnerable and making a positive impact in people’s lives.

Background

The ‘If’ hitmaker, on November 18, 2021, received a total sum of N200 million after he jovially invited his friends and industry mates to send him money for his birthday celebration.

On Thursday, November 18, the ‘La La’ singer broke the internet as musicians sent huge sums of money from all over the continent to celebrate him.

Due to this, the award-winning musician amassed over N200 million, equivalent to $480,988, in barely two days as he intermittently shared screenshots of each transaction.

Adding N50 million, Davido announced on November 19 that he was donating the N250 million gathered to some orphanages.

