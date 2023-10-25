The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, met with creative arts practitioners at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, to educate them on the work of the police.

The meeting was also to engage the creatives on what to do to get the best security services for entertainment activities, especially during the Yuletide.

The creative arts stakeholders and the media were given the opportunity to express their concerns on the work of the police.

In his address, the IGP highlighted the importance of the meeting and expressed optimism in the quest to improve the operations of the police service.

“We came to listen to you. We want you to talk to us considering the fact that from this time till we usher in the new year, it is your period. So all your programmes and activities that you’ve put in place, we want to listen to every concern that you have with policing, we want to take note of them and work with you to continue to improve so that we will become the best institution in the country and a reference point for the rest of Africa and beyond,” the IGP said.

Dr. Dampare noted that, with a concerted effort, all the measures put in place to make the police service more effective will yield results.

Some of the issues raised include involving creatives in content creation for Police TV, reinforcing security at events, collaborating with collective management organisations to enforce copyright laws and the unnecessary profiling of some entertainers by the police, especially those in dreadlocks.

In their response to the concerns, police assured that all the grievances would be considered and addressed.

This is the second time the Inspector General of Police has met with the entertainment industry. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, a similar engagement was held at the same premises.

Some notable creative arts personalities present at the meeting include Gyedu Blay Ambolley, A Plus, Abeiku Santana, Rex Omar, Akuapem Polo, Medikal, Mikki Osei Berko, Empress Gifty, Bessa Simons, Edem Goget’em and Akosua Agyapong.

Others were Amakye Dede, Tagoe Sisters, Reverend Thomas Yawson, Kojo Yankson, and Dela Hayes.

See more photos below: