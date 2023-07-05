The Volta Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sorkpa K. Agbleze, has thrown fire at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not crediting former president John Dramani Mahama for five water projects in the Volta Region.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Odehyeba Owusu Job, the Communications Officer said “the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo has once again woefully missed the opportunity to expel the general notion about his vindictive character, especially towards his political opponents.”

This is as a result of President Akufo-Addo’s failure to apportion some credit to his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, for the crucial roles he has played in the Five District Water projects during the commissioning of the Phase-3 water Project on Monday at Adaklu Waya in the Volta Region.

According to the Communications officer, “It will be proper for the President to avoid pettiness and emulate his predecessors like the late President J.E.A. Mills who invited his predecessor, John Agyekum Kufuor to the commissioning of the George Walker Bush Highway. A similar courtesy was extended by H.E. John Mahama to H.E. John Kufuor during the commissioning of the Bui Hydro Power Project.”

He further detailed that the Five District Water Projects were initiated by the Mills-Mahama Administration who sought for funding through Strabag AG

Vienna of Austria.

Raiffeinsen Bank of Vienna Austria gave the Government of Ghana a loan facility of €8million for the project. This was contained in a paper laid before Parliament on the 12th of August, 2012.

Based on the above backdrop, Mr Agbleze called on President Akufo-Addo to do the needful in crediting Mr Mahama for his contribution to the success of the project.