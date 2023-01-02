The Ghana Airports Company (GAC) has updated the Covid-19 guidelines for passengers using Kotoka International Airport.

This follows new concerns about the outbreak of the virus in China and other countries.

In a press release, the Ghana Airports Company indicated that passengers from China will be required to produce valid negative Covid-19 PCR test results taken 48 hours prior to departure from the country.

“In addition, such passengers will be required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport,” it noted.

The GAC indicated that this test will be done for passengers at no cost.

Again, vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers from other countries other than China will need to provide a negative PCR test and also undergo a mandatory test on arrival.

In addition “passengers may be randomly selected and offered test on arrival.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airports Company has cautioned against non-Ghanaian passengers providing a fake test, stating that they will be quarantined and returned to the point of embarkation at their own cost.

They also stated that “airlines that bring passengers to Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated or passengers originating their journey from China without a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test results 48 hours prior to the departure would be surcharged $3,500.”