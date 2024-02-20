The Minister-designate for Health and outgoing Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye is set to launch a book detailing Ghana’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent visit to the new Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Dr. Boye reminisced about the crucial role played by the army in combating the pandemic.

He recounted nights filled with challenges, including flying logistics to the Northern region where he personally accompanied military personnel to distribute supplies.

Reflecting on his experiences as a member of the COVID-19 task force, Dr. Boye expressed gratitude for the frontline workers’ dedication and courage.

He revealed that, a book documenting Ghana’s experiences during the two to three-year period of the pandemic is now completed and ready for publication.

“As a member of the COVID-19 task force, I remember the key role that was played by the army. In fact, I remember those dark nights when logistics had to be flown to the north. I remember coming to the Air Force base to fly with your men to go and distribute some of the items. They were frontline workers taking the risk and confronting the virus, and because I was part of the whole battle, by the grace of God, I went through some challenging assignments to put together all our experiences as a country during the two to three years that the virus roamed within our borders. Finally, a book is ready.”

For his part, Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah underscored the need for Ghana to be ready for future pandemics, proposing the establishment of a biomedical unit within the Armed Forces.

He stressed the military’s role in promptly responding to outbreaks to avoid being caught unprepared, and expressed his intent to pursue this initiative during his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff.

