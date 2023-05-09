A Tema High Court has ordered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to immediately swear in two branch executives numbering 18 who went unopposed at the Mobole Methodist School Branch and New Ningo South ‘A’ Branch in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

Though they went unopposed during the branch reorganisation which the party undertook and are supposed to be part of the delegates who are to vote in the upcoming parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday 13th May 2023, the constituency executives refused to swear them in and add their names to the delegates’ list.

According to them, they wrote several petitions to the constituency executives, the regional party and the national party but nothing was done about them.

The aggrieved executives, led by Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mattew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh, therefore, dragged the party to court on May 5, 2023, to compel the party and the constituency executives to swear them in before the upcoming primaries.

The plaintiffs sued the General Secretary of the NDC, National, the NDC Chairman of Ningo-Prampram Constituency, the Ningo-Prampram NDC Constituency Organiser and the Greater Accra Regional NDC Chairman.

The ruling ordered that the parties who are ordered to be sworn in call on the chairman of the NDC in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency to go through the procedures to enable them to be sworn in.

The court gave its ruling after it said it had heard the counsel for both parties and also read the affidavit for and against the motion for interlocutory injunctions and the submissions from the counsel for both parties.