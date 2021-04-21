An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of four accused persons for failing to appear before it.

The Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, ordered the Police to go after the accused persons’ sureties in case they did not get the accused persons.

The Court ordered the arrest when the accused persons absented themselves although the Court had fixed April 19, this year to deliver its judgement.

They are Naa Akushia Codjoe, self-employed, Nii Asharku Ayiku III, a fisherman, Nii Armah Koti Akuabeng, a traditional ruler and David Nii Amoh, a fisherman.

READ ALSO:

Four accomplices – Nii Shipi Adama, Asafoastse Kofi Kraa, one Otega and Iddi are at large.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy, stealing and causing unlawful damage.

The case has been adjourned to April 21 for judgement.

The case of Inspector Eric Pobi is that the complainant, Numoo Bordaii, was a spiritualist residing in the palace of Nii Kweikuma, at Anumansa in James Town, Accra.

The prosecution said the four accused persons resided at Chorkor and James Town.

Inspector Pobi said there was a pending chieftaincy dispute between the complainant and others on one side against the accused persons and one Nii Apleh Otoo, rival of Chief Nii Kweikuma IV, at a law court.

The prosecution said due to the dispute, there had been several attacks on the palace of Nii Kweikuma IV, the current Chief of Anumansa Division in James Town.

It said on July 27, 2015, at about 5:30 pm, Nii Kweiman bought a cow and placed same in front of his palace and mounted canopies and arranged a number of plastic chairs in preparation of the Yam Festival for Banafo Baakan, the High priestess of Anumansa Division.

Inspector Pobi said the accused persons who were opposed to the celebration of the Yam Festival hatched a plan to disrupt the celebration and allegedly went to the Old Slaughter House at James Town and recruited Asafoatse Kofi Kraa aka Asafotse Jones, Otega, and eight others.

The prosecution said Nii Armah Akuabeng I drove his unregistered private car to the scene and caused damage to 152 plastic chairs and two canopies.

It said the accused persons untied the cow and took it away.

Prosecution said a report was made to the police and the accused persons were arrested.